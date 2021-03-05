Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $285.19 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.90, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,225 shares of company stock worth $25,506,851. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

