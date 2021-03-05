Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $242,656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $285.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.