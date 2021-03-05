Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $3.57 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

