Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

