Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in S&P Global by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in S&P Global by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,310,000 after acquiring an additional 398,528 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in S&P Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after acquiring an additional 261,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $327.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

