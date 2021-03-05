Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,508 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

