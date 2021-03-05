Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 599 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $450.26 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.51 and a 200 day moving average of $456.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

