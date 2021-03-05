Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 869 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $371.89 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

