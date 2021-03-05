Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 14,217 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 68,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 612,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $13.57 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

