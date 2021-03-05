Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,601 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $247.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.