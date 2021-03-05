Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $621.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $802.87 and a 200-day moving average of $581.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

