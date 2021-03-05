Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 743 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 1,168.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $178.17 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.64 and its 200-day moving average is $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

