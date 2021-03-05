Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,926 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 233,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CVS Health by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 6,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.