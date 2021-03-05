Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $11,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $244.71 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

