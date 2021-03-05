Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 50,974 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 284.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,974 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after buying an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $69.23. 724,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.