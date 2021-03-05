Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys New Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 27.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,575,913 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.34.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.