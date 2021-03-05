Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,853,626 Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,853,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,051,000. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF makes up 10.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 64.95% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $28.60.

