Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises 3.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 2.91% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,276. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.

