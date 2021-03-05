Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,300. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43.

