Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,508,361.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,395,780.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,992. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.24. 78,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

