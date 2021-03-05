Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $11.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6,132.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.