Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,616 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,081,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 150,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.00 during midday trading on Friday. 2,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,005. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

