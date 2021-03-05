Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $29.22 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,721 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 6.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 1.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 216,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 108,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 493.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

VNLA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

