Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $8.36 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.06% of FMC worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.83. 17,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

