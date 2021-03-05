Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $2.73 Million in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $49.88. 334,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

