Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial accounts for 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after purchasing an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,121. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.