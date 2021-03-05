Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SHOP stock traded down $69.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,080.30. The company had a trading volume of 143,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,277.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,098.22. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 663.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.
SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
