Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $69.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,080.30. The company had a trading volume of 143,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,277.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,098.22. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 663.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

