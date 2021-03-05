Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 6,362 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.76. 2,691,983 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

