Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 119,091 Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 7.20% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000.

SPD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.06. 804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,791. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.55.

