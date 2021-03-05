Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 171,196 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 746,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,618,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.