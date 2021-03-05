Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 4.52% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,213. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

