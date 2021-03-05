Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 401,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

RPV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.09. 35,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $73.08.

