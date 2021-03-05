Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $2,246,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 36.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 149.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.18. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.