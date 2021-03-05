Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes $8.62 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,000. Dover makes up about 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.38. 10,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,645. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

