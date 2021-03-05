Financial Enhancement Group LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1,940.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.48. 719,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

