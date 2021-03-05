Financial Survey: Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.3% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and PolarityTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $22.99 million 33.62 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -7.55 PolarityTE $5.65 million 13.73 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.35

PolarityTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cellectis and PolarityTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 1 3 0 2.40 PolarityTE 0 2 2 0 2.50

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.32%. PolarityTE has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.08%. Given PolarityTE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Cellectis.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -110.52% -23.56% -16.69% PolarityTE -674.12% -169.92% -105.62%

Summary

Cellectis beats PolarityTE on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; and PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

