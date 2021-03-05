Financial Survey: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 2 5 1 2.88

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 8.39% 7.92% 5.53% nLIGHT -13.57% -9.52% -7.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 4.39 $52.30 million $0.95 46.43 nLIGHT $176.62 million 7.67 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -140.63

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats nLIGHT on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells dicing blades, capillaries, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

