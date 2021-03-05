finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Insider Robert Lister Purchases 65,450 Shares

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) insider Robert Lister bought 65,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,289.50 ($26,508.36).
FCAP stock opened at GBX 32.65 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £56.71 million and a P/E ratio of 19.56. finnCap Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.20 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.09.
About finnCap Group
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.