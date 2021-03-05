FinServ Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FSRV)

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,312 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average volume of 1,002 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $989,000.

Shares of FSRV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.77. 49,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,679. FinServ Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

