FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Cap of $895,930.75

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 76.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 95.9% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $895,930.75 and $1,009.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a token. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

