Fireball (FIRE) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Fireball has a total market cap of $55,617.95 and $472.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball token can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00005651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fireball has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,107 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

