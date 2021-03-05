Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.65

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) (TSE:FC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.65 and traded as high as C$13.77. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) shares last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 55,006 shares.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (FC.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$413.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.65.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

