Firo (FIRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.75 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $6.34 or 0.00013386 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $73.60 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,356.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.68 or 0.03094995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00366315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.64 or 0.01025503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00437442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00373465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00244775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022570 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,610,104 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

