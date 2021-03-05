First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 118.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First American Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

First American Financial stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

