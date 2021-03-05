First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.72

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 63567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $504.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

