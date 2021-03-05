First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.05

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 32664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 44,194 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

