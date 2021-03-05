First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,167 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Hawaiian worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.30 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.