First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 428,195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

