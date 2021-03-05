First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.96.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.
In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of FHN opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.30.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
