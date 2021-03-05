First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 1,102,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 861,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

FMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,065,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,841,000 after acquiring an additional 998,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 279,840 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

