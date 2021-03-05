First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 61.9% in February

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of First National stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. First National has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 20.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

